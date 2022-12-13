SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent pitcher Zach Eflin to a three-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Eflin’s three-year, $40 million deal marked it the largest total value in franchise history for a free agent. The previous record was a five-year $35 million deal with pitcher Wilson Álvarez prior to the 1989 season.

Last season, the right-handed pitcher threw for the Philadelphia Phillies. During his time with the World Series runner-ups, the 28-year-old went 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA.

Before he was sidelined for over two months with a right knee bruise, he went 3-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 13 starts. Eflin returned in mid-September to pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season.

On Oct. 3, Eflin recorded his first career save when the Phillies snapped their 11-year postseason drought with a 3-0 win. During the postseason, he put up a 3.38 ERA with no runs allowed in the National League Championship Series or World Series.

The Florida native was selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2012 draft out of Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo. Before signing with the Padres, he was committed to the University of Central Florida.

In 2014, Eflin was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The next day, he was traded to the Phillies for shortstop Jimmy Rollins.

In a press release, the Rays stated that in order to make room on the 40-man roster, they designated right-hand pitcher J.P. Feyereisen for assignment.