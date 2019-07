“Opener” Ryne Stanek goes on the 10-day IL.



The Tampa Bay Rays announced a couple of BIG roster moves before Saturday’s game with the Chicago White Sox.

First, opener Ryne Stanek is placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip.

Secondly, the organization optioned Brendan McKay back to Triple-A Durham. McKay allowed 6 runs (5 earned) on 9 hits Friday night.

As a result of Friday night’s loss, the Rays drop behind Cleveland and Oakland for the two AL Wild-Card spots.