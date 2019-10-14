LIVE NOW /
Rays prospect posts heartbreaking birthday wish to late wife

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Blake Bivens took to Instagram this past week to wish his wife a happy “25th birthday in heaven” less than two months after she and their son were murdered in Virginia. .

Police say Bivens’ wife, Emily, and their 14-month-old son Cullen were murdered by Bivens’ brother-in-law in a triple-homicide in August. Police say the suspect, Matthew Bernard, 18, also killed Emily’s mother, Joan Bernard.

“Happy 25th Birthday in heaven, baby!” Blake wrote Thursday. “I thank God everyday for letting me have you for a short time. Your love and kindness has impacted so many people. I miss you so much. Give our little pooh bear a kiss for me. I love you both so much and can’t wait to see you again.”

Bivens pitched for the Double A Montgomery Biscuits, a Tampa Bay Rays minor league team, this past season.

In the wake of the August murders, Bivens made a post explaining how his “heart was turned to ash,” and how his life as he knew it was destroyed.

View this post on Instagram

Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.

A post shared by Blake Bivens (@blakebbins) on

Blake was drafted by the Rays in the fourth round in 2014 right out of high school.

