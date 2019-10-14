Rays prospect posts heartbreaking birthday wish to late wife

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Blake Bivens took to Instagram this past week to wish his wife a happy “25th birthday in heaven” less than two months after she and their son were murdered in Virginia. .

Police say Bivens’ wife, Emily, and their 14-month-old son Cullen were murdered by Bivens’ brother-in-law in a triple-homicide in August. Police say the suspect, Matthew Bernard, 18, also killed Emily’s mother, Joan Bernard.

“Happy 25th Birthday in heaven, baby!” Blake wrote Thursday. “I thank God everyday for letting me have you for a short time. Your love and kindness has impacted so many people. I miss you so much. Give our little pooh bear a kiss for me. I love you both so much and can’t wait to see you again.”

Bivens pitched for the Double A Montgomery Biscuits, a Tampa Bay Rays minor league team, this past season.

In the wake of the August murders, Bivens made a post explaining how his “heart was turned to ash,” and how his life as he knew it was destroyed.

Blake was drafted by the Rays in the fourth round in 2014 right out of high school.

LATEST STORIES: