Rays offering $2 tickets for games against Orioles

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are hosting three games in a row at Tropicana Field next week, and are offering a deal to get people to attend.

According to the team’s website, fans can buy $2 tickets for any of the Rays games against the Baltimore Orioles. The games are July 1, 2 and 3 at the Trop. All three games begin at 7:10 p.m.

The organization says there are thousands of tickets available at the special price for each game. 

In addition to the low ticket price, fans who attend can also buy $2 peanuts and $2 fountain drinks.

The $2 tickets are for various seats throughout the 100 level, 200 level and the GTE Financial Party Deck. There is a limit of six tickets per game, per household.

Earlier this month, the Rays offered $5 tickets to five games during a limited flash sale. Only two of those games sold out.

The discount ticket sales come after years of a steady decline in attendance at Rays home games. 

This latest sale comes just days after Rays management announced a potential plan to split home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal.

