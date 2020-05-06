Rays minor league pitcher found out about family’s murder on Facebook

TAMPA (CNN) — Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens found out about his family’s murder on Facebook, he said in an interview Sunday.

The 24-year-old was in Tennessee finishing a series with the Rays at the time of the killings. He said he woke up one morning and checked Facebook because he hadn’t heard from his wife.

When he saw a headline that people were looking for his brother-in-law, he decided to fly home.

Later, Bivens saw a story about two woman and a child who had been killed. He immediately knew it was his family and broke down in the middle of the airport.

Matthew Bernard, the brother of Bivens’ wife, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

