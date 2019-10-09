Rays headed to Houston for game 5, winner will advance

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell pumps his fist after the final out against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 4-1. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will head to Houston to take on the Astros in game 5.

One team will move on.

It was do or die for the Tampa Bay Rays coming into game 4.

The Rays were down in the series 2 to 1.

More than 30,000 people packed Tropicana Field Monday and Tuesday to watch and shout the Rays to victory.

The Astros will likely start with pitcher Gerrit Cole for game five, who helped the Astros win game 2.

The Rays likley to use Tyler Glasnow, who says he’s prepared.

Rays manager Kevin Cash used six pitchers to keep the Astros offense at bay last night.

Player Kevin Kiermaier tells Eight On Your Side the team is using everything they’ve got, including switching up pitchers to beat their rivals.

Fans are pumped the Rays were able to tie up the series.

“After seeing yesterday’s game, Yesteday’s game, I knew it was going to be ours, at least they were going to be performing this well,” said Dominick Gonzalez.

