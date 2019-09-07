Rays fans donate over 5k pounds of items to Hurricane Dorian victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As of Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays have already gathered around 5,000 pounds of items to be sent to the Bahamas to help with Hurricane Dorian relief.

The supply drive will take place this weekend on Friday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Its so much apart of out DNA here at the Rays. Volunteerism is at our core,” said Jenn Tran with the Tampa Bay Rays Organization.

Only the following items on this list will be accepted:

Pet Food (Bagged)

Tents (4-6 person)

Tarps

Work Gloves

Trash Bags (Heavy Duty)

Sunscreen

Bug Spray

Flashlights & Headlamps

Phone Chargers & Phone Battery Packs (Solar)

Battery-Operated Fans (Small)

Batteries (AA, AAA, D)

Per the request of the Bahamian government, items that focus on shelter for those affected are of the highest priority.

Donations will be collected in Lot 9, located on the corner of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue South at Tropicana Field.

Fans who donate will receive two complimentary tickets to the game on Sunday, September 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m.

All items collected will be flown to the Bahamas by Sol Relief, a nonprofit group dedicated to disaster relief in the United States and the Caribbean.

