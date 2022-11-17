TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Raymond James Stadium site will be open on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. for Hillsborough County residents to complete their in-person interview for D-SNAP benefits on-site.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) put on this program to help victims impacted by Hurricane Ian. The site is not for those who have already received food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Residents who pre-registered online but did not complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the site for an on-site interview or call the D-SNAP Call Center for a phone interview.

On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed. Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Households that do not live or work in Hillsborough County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location.

The DCF will open D-SNAP locations in each county that has been approved for D-SNAP.

Click here to find out when a site will open in your county.