Scattered showers and storms will taper off by 10 pm giving way to a mostly clear sky. It will be warm and humid with temps in the low to mid 70s Sunday morning. There will be more clouds Sunday afternoon, but don’t expect much in the way of rain as highs top out around 90 degrees.

Rain chances stay low into Monday with highs in the low 90s before a better chance of mainly inland rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a weak front gets close, rain chances here in the Bay Area increase Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.