This morning will feel much cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the Bay Area. It will stay fairly cloudy throughout the day with a breezy north wind and highs only rising to the low 80s with no rain whatsoever.

There won’t be much change Monday, but Tuesday will feature more sunshine and warmer highs in the upper 80s.

A warm front will move in from the south Wednesday bringing showers and storms with it. Rain chances will be high through Saturday before a cold front cools things off next Sunday.