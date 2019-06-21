Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Rare wave-shaped clouds roll through the sky

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.

The photo shows Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves, which the National Weather Service defines as, “Vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions. Can appear as breaking waves and as braided patterns in radar images and cloud photos.”

TRENDING STORIES

Rays explore splitting home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal

St.Petersburg woman told to remove Gay Pride flag

Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

Woman fatally bit by rattlesnake while gardening

Man who won $30 million in lottery during divorce case must share with ex-wife

VIDEO: Parents, coaches brawl after call by 13-year-old ump at youth baseball game

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

Venice named 2nd best Florida city to live in

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss