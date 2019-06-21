Rare wave-shaped clouds roll through the sky

(CNN) – A rare formation of clouds wowed onlookers at Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday.
The photo shows Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves, which the National Weather Service defines as, “Vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions. Can appear as breaking waves and as braided patterns in radar images and cloud photos.”
