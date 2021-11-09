Rare 1 in 100 million ‘cotton candy’ lobster in need of new forever home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fisherman who reeled in an ultra-rare lobster is now trying to find the crustacean its forever home.

Bill Coppersmith, who has been fishing for 40 years, caught a “cotton candy lobster” this past weekend in Maine’s Casco Bay, and named it Haddie after his granddaughter.

Source: Get Maine Lobster

The lobster has spent the past few days in her tank at Get Maine Lobster, a seafood company based in Portland, Maine, which Coppersmith supplies.

“Cotton Candy” is one of the rarest lobster colors. According to National Geographic, the rainbow hues may be the result of a genetic mutation or unusual diet. According to the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance, cotton candy lobsters may be at a disadvantage since they’re not able to blend in with their environment as well as those with normal coloring.

One’s chances of catching the lobster are 1 in 100 million, according to Get Maine Lobster.

The company says it has no plans of cooking or selling Haddie. They’re seeking local organizations and interested aquariums to adopt her, “so she can live out the rest of her life in safety and comfort.”

Interested aquariums and organizations can find more information at www.getmainelobster.com.