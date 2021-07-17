Group to rally in St. Pete against red tide invasion in local waterways

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Red tide is invading the shore in Pinellas County.

In the past week, crews have cleared away more than 600 tons of dead fish, but their work is far from over.

A group is planning a red tide rally in St. Petersburg Saturday, demanding accountability from elected officials.

The Suncoast Surfrider Foundation organized the rally. The group wants better efforts for cleaning up the water, but also policy change.

The chair of the group said it was cries from the community that prompted the rally. He’s hoping the group can discuss how to solve the issue, but ultimately says leaders on the state level need to step up.

The group is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare this an environmental disaster.

“Short term, we need to declare a state of emergency on our local waterways,” Thomas Paterek said. “We need funding. We need manpower. We need people to clean up the dead rotting fish on our beaches just for quality of life.”

The group wants a state of emergency declared in Tampa Bay, polluters to pay, a plan created for the closure of Piney Point, recommendations mandated from local experts, to stop phosphate mining in the state, Florida’s infrastructure updated and to set statewide clean energy transition targets.

The rally starts at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Pete pier.