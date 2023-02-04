Clouds will increase overnight and into Sunday morning with isolated showers possible early in the day. As a weak front moves north toward the Bay Area, rain will become more scattered especially late in the afternoon and into your Sunday evening. Temps start out around 60 degrees with highs rising to the mid and upper 70s.

The front weakens and moves away from our area Sunday night taking rain with it so Monday will feature much more sunshine with highs in the mid 70s after chilly lows in the upper 50s.

Temps warm into the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with lots of sun.

A stronger front will bring rain and storms Friday into Saturday with much colder air in store to finish off next weekend. In fact lows next Sunday will drop to the mid 40s with highs in the low 60s.