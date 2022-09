Sunday night will be partly cloudy and dry with areas of patchy for or haze developing. Low temperatures start out in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 90s.

The effects of Ian will start to be felt Tuesday with more cloud cover and an increase of showers and storms later in the afternoon. The biggest impacts will be Wednesday and Thursday with wind and rain subsiding Friday and a sunnier weekend ahead.