We’ve got another beautiful night in store with a mostly clear sky and comfortably cool temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday warms quite nicely into the upper 80s with rain chances returning. There’s only a slight chance of a few showers in southern communities late in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon and evening showers will be more in abundance as we head toward the middle of the work week. Humidity will return as well so expect isolated pm showers and storms Monday and Tuesday becoming more scattered Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be a bit warmer, in the low to mid 70s this week with highs in the upper 80s.

A strong cold front will move through Friday so rain chances as well as humidity will lower drastically next weekend with lows returning to the 60s and highs only rising into the low 80s.