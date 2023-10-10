Things are going to look and feel much different Wednesday morning and high humidity returns. Lows will only fall into the low and mid 70s Wednesday morning with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Strong to possibly severe storms could linger overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning before storms move east late in the day Thursday. It will also be gusty with a strong southwest wind as highs rise to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms linger through Saturday before a cold front passes late in the day. Lows will be steamy only dropping to around 80 before much cooler weather Sunday.

Sunday will be much drier with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next week starts out rather sunny with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.