The breeze subsides and the sky clears overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s Sunday morning. We’ve got another warm day in store with temps rising to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few showers could form along and to the west of I-75 Sunday afternoon and evening, but showers will quickly move into the Gulf after sunset.

PM rain chances stay in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as temps rise to around 90. A weak front will move through Wednesday morning providing a few rain areas, but temperatures to finish the week will still rise into the mid and upper 80s.

Next weekend looks good with low rain chances and warm temperatures in the upper 80s.