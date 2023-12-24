Isolated showers will move through overnight as temperatures only drop to the mid 60s Christmas morning. Showers and storms will move through between 8 am and 1 pm Christmas Day across the Bay Area with a drier afternoon and highs in the low to mid 70s.

As a cold front moves through, a few leftover showers will push through Tuesday as highs rise to the low 70s. The front will linger through Thursday so strays showers will be possible, especially in southern communities through the end of the week.

Temperatures stay mild until Thursday when lows return to the 50s and highs only rise to the upper 60s. Even colder air arrives Friday and into the weekend as highs struggle to reach 60 degrees and lows drop to the mid 40s with lots of sunshine.