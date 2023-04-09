Monday morning will start out with a few showers mainly in our inland communities as temperatures start out in the mid 60s. It will feel rather refreshing with lower humidity, but scattered showers and storms will move in late morning into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds stick around with fewer rain areas Tuesday and Wednesday as highs return to the lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

The next area of low pressure will bring rain and storms Thursday into Friday as highs rise to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Another cold front keeps rain chances in the forecast next weekend with highs returning to the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.