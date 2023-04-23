Monday morning will start out dry with lows in the upper 60s, but rather cloudy before the next storm system comes in from the west. Scattered showers and storms will arrive around lunchtime and linger through Monday evening. Humidity will be higher, but temperatures won’t be quite as warm, topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Most of Tuesdays rain and thunderstorm activity will remain east of I-75 so with a sunnier coast, highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Higher rain chances return Wednesday and even more so Thursday and Friday with widespread rain and storms. Lows will be around 70 with highs in the low to mid 80s with limited sunshine.

Expect fewer storms Saturday, but a cold front finally pushes through Sunday which means rain and storms are likely with slightly cooler air late Sunday into next Monday.