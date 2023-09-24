Monday starts out much more humid with lows in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours after highs rise to the low 90s.

Widespread storms before as well as after lunch will move through Tuesday through Thursday as highs rise to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Humidity will stay high for the entire week before rain chances lower heading into next weekend.

Sunday will be the drier of the two weekend days as humidity lowers a bit. Highs will stay near 90 degrees with lows in the mid 70s.