Race into weekend fun at Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota is celebrating 35 years of racing history this weekend.

Race fans will see teams from all over the world compete in the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival.

Sarasota is one of six race sites for the 2019 Offshore Powerboat Association Offshore Championship Series.

Over 50 teams will race in Sarasota with competitors from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, UAE – Dubai, Turkey, United Kingdom, Wales, Trinidad, Australia, and Norway.

More competitors mean more boats so, the racecourse has been expanded to 6.17 miles from last year’s 4.9 miles, extending just North of New Pass down to the Sandcastle Resort.

The Grand Prix was originally created as a fundraiser for charity.

Suncoast Charities for Children is the true driving force behind the Festival and is the only race site run entirely by a local non-profit charity.

Festival events include a golf classic, boat and personal watercraft fun run, kickoff party, “Boats On The Block” Downtown Block Party, a meet and greet with race teams, car & motorcycle show and, of course, the July 4th Bayfront Fireworks.

The Grand Prix race on Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 .p.m. off Lido Beach.

All of the events are free and open to the public. There are also VIP race day tickets available.

A live stream of the race will be shown on the P1 Facebook page as well.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.