TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Jonathan Van Ness sharing a very vulnerable part of his life.

The queer eye star says he is HIV positive.

The 32-year-old spoke to the New York Times about his diagnosis. He says he tested positive when he was 25-years-old.

Van Ness also spoke to the Times about being a sexual assault survivor and his past history of drug use.

Today he says he is healthy and hasn’t used drugs in years.

His memoir, “Over the top,” debuts Sept. 24th.