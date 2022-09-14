TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday.

The monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Earlier in the year, she marked 70 years on the throne.

The United Kingdom entered a 10-day mourning period known as ‘Operation London Bridge’ after the queen died.

On Tuesday, her coffin lay overnight in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace. A procession is planned Wednesday to move the Queen’s coffin from the palace to Westminster Hall.

Major General Christopher Ghika, General Officer Commanding London District said, “It is our opportunity – our last opportunity – to do a duty for the Queen, so our first opportunity to do a duty for the King.”

Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III, Princes William and Harry, will walk behind the coffin.

Once in place at Westminster Hall a short service will be held for the Royal Family. The building will open to the public after the service and will remain open for mourners to file by the coffin for 4 days. Westminster Hall will remain open 24 hours a day during the lying-in-state period

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects.

“I just wanted to come here and pay my respects myself in my own way and lay some flowers, have a few moments for myself,” mourner Mandy Morris said.

As of Wednesday the line to view the Queen’s coffin was 4 miles long and individuals were expected to wait up to 30 hours.

The Queen’s funeral will be held Monday at Westminster Abbey. She’ll then be taken to Windsor Castle for burial.