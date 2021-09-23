Quarantine optional for asymptomatic Hillsborough students exposed to COVID-19 per new state guidelines

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — State leaders announced Wednesday that parents no longer have to quarantine kids who have been exposed to coronavirus but don’t show symptoms.

The Hillsborough County Public Schools is going along with the new guidance.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Addison Davis said they’re worried about learning loss for students who quarantine at home.

Hillsborough County mom Damaris Allen is skeptical about the state’s latest COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

“I’m really concerned about the leadership of our new surgeon general,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Florida’s new surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo made the change the day after Governor Ron DeSantis picked him for the position.

“We will consider the costs and benefits, and it’s not a sensible policy, so, we’re not gonna do it,” Ladapo said.

Under the state policy, students who get COVID-19 can go back to school once they receive a negative test or 10 days after their symptoms start or they get a positive test. If a student doesn’t get symptoms after being around someone, with the virus they don’t need a negative test to return to class.

“What about my kids learning loss when he gets sick because you’ve irresponsibly sent your kid to school.” Allen said.

A spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Public Schools said since the start of the school year more than 500 students who were exposed to coronavirus in class have later tested positive for the virus while in quarantine.

Hillsborough County Public Schools still recommends quarantine for student who had contact with a positive case unless they’re fully vaccinated, had the virus in the pervious 90 days, or if the student was 3 feet away from the COVID-19 positive person who was properly wearing a mask.

The mask policy in the district is in effect through Oct. 15.