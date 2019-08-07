Purple Heart recipients honored in Pinellas County

BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County took time Wednesday to honor its service members who were wounded in combat or gave their lives to defend America.
On National Purple Heart Day, commissioners unveiled a Purple Heart Memorial in War Memorial Park at Bay Pines.
County Commissioner Dave Eggers told those attending the ceremony more than 100,000 veterans live in Pinellas County.
“This is a momentous occasion,” Commissioner Eggers stated. “A chance to honor folks who have defended our country and were hurt.”