TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble of a building in eastern Ukraine after it was shelled by Russia.

The video, posted by Ukrainian authorities on Twitter Wednesday, and shared on Storyful, shows rescuers dig through the rubble with their bare hands and pull the puppy out alive.

“A village on Donbas was shelled by Russia and a puppy was under the debris. Rescuers were able to save him and give him back to the owner (who himself narrowly escaped death from shelling),” Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko wrote in the tweet. “Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine is in its seventh week. Since the invasion began, thousands of people on both sides have been killed and more than 4.6 million people have fled Ukraine.