Puppy, cars, gun, stolen by burglars in Carrollwood area, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects accused of stealing three vehicles, a gun and an Australian shepherd puppy.

The burglaries occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday in the Carrollwood area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video of the suspects pulling on door handles.

Investigators said they were able to steal a 2015 Honda Accord with the Florida tag Z618HM (still missing) and two other vehicles, which have since been recovered. They also took a Wesson MP-9 Shield pistol from someone’s home and a 4-month-old Australian shepherd.

Those with information on the men should call 813-247-8200.

