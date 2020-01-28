Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Southeastern Guide Dogs trains working dogs to change the lives of people with disabilities.

These dogs include guide dogs, service dogs, and skilled companion dogs.

The young pups are specifically groomed for people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities, and children with significant challenges such as vision loss or the loss of a parent in the military.

All of the dogs from Southeastern Guide Dogs are given to those in need at no cost around Tampa Bay.

Southeastern Guide Dogs says all guide dogs are service dogs, but not all service dogs are guide dogs.

Service dogs are animals that have gone through rigorous formal training to perform specific work or tasks “to help mitigate an individual’s specific disability” in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The work that the service dog performs is directly related to the person’s disability.

Guide dogs are for those who are legally blind to help them navigate the world.

Since 1982 when the organization began, more than 3,200 guide dog and service dog teams have been created.

About 150 dogs are placed into guide dog, service dog and other careers each year.

The training for each of these pups lasts two years with follow-ups their whole lives.

While these pups are in training they need to be raised. That’s where volunteers come in.

If you live in Tampa Bay, want to make a difference and love puppies – Southeastern Guide Dogs needs you. CLICK HERE to become a puppy raiser.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Southeastern Guide Dogs.