Pumpkin scones with a healthy twist

Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an amazing holiday treat for the holidays.

PUMPKIN SCONES with NUTMEG GLAZE

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( cold or frozen)

1/2 cup pure pumpkin

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla

2 cups flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp baking powder

NUTMEG GLAZE

1 cup powdered sugar

2 1/2 tbls. milk or heavy cream

1/4 tsp nutmeg

powdered sugar for dusting ( optional)

place butter in freezer, before you start recipe

Preheat oven to 400

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, stir pumpkin, heavy cream, and vanilla until smooth. Set aside.

In large bowl, mix together flour, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and baking powder. Add in frozen butter, that you have grated, or cut up. Mix with pastry cutter, or 2 forks until dough looks like coarse crumbs.

Add pumpkin mixture to flour gently stir until dough forms ( do not overwork)

Divide dough in half. Place one half of dough onto lightly floured surface. Form into circle, about 3/4 to 1 inch thick. Cut like a pie into 8 small triangles. Repeat with other half of dough. Place scones onto prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes. Until edges are just turning golden brown. Pull out of oven, and let cool on pan. Drizzle glaze over scones. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.. ENJOY!

(in small bowl, stir all glaze ingredients together until smooth)

NOTES: I like to grate butter, it makes it much easier to mix together. You can grate the butter, then freeze it.

If you want a crispy topped scone, brush a little cream or milk over tops of scones, and sprinkle a little granulated sugar before baking.