Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic race weekend postponed until May

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic race weekend has been postponed until May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44th running of the race, which was scheduled for Feb. 19-21, will now take place May 7-9.

The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association announced the plan to hold the races in-person back in October.

Since then, coronavirus positivity rates have increased.

“The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association’s decisions made up to this point have been carefully vetted and not taken lightly. They’ve been based on the Association’s love for Tampa Bay, and always with the knowing we would never act in a manner that would place the runners, walkers, volunteers, staff, City of Tampa personnel, or event sponsors in harm’s way,” said Executive Director, Susan C. Harmeling.

“With [Tampa] Mayor [Jane] Castor’s support, instead of canceling the events, we’re thrilled to be able to postpone race weekend in its entirety.”

“With their 2021 race weekend planning, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has worked diligently to protect the health and wellbeing of Gasparilla’s runners, walkers, and the Tampa Bay community – postponing the 2021 events further demonstrates the Association’s commitment to our community,” said Mayor Castor.

All participants currently registered for one more of the 2021 races will be given the option of running in-person in May, or if they choose, to convert their registration to run virtually.