TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Idalia churns south of Tampa with winds near 90 mph, Publix announced it would be closing its doors in impacted regions.

“We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia and its impact to our operating areas,” Publix said on its website Tuesday.

Shoppers at the Florida-based grocery chain can use this interactive map to see if their local Publix will close early. As of this report, 177 stores across Florida’s Gulf Coast were under “modified hours.”

“Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm.” Publix added. “The map below provides the most up-to-date information on changes to store hours.”

It appears most stores plan to reopen their doors Wednesday at 9 a.m., however the grocery chain said those plans are subject to change. Publix also offers shoppers a list of basic storm supplies that can be found at a location near you.

WFLA.com has reached out to Publix for comment and is awaiting a response.