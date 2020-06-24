PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, transportation officials said Wednesday.

It’s the second public-facing PSTA employee to test positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

According to the transit authority, the driver operated a bus on Route 61, and last reported to work on Friday.

Officials said the driver had remained socially distant from all passengers, therefore it’s unlikely any passengers came in contact with them, but any passengers who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek medical advice.

The operator is currently under treatment.

The news comes after Florida reported an additional 5,508 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest number of reported cases in a single day, according to the state’s department of health.

PSTA put a number of measures in place in March to curb the virus’ spread, including going fare-free to reduce crowding at the farebox. Passengers must board from the rear door unless they are using a wheelchair. Bus drivers may also limit the number of drivers to no more than 12 people at a given time.

The drivers were supplied with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

LATEST STORIES: