Help is on the way for St. Petersburg residents after homes are demolished, property owner says

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re learning new information about the Pine Oak Mobile Home park torn down Monday morning.

News Channel 8 spoke with the property manager who asked for his name to remain anonymous. He said the residents have known the park would shut down for years.

According to the property manager, there used to be 30 homes in on this property but it’s been a money pit for years, they’ve lost thousands of dollars from people not paying their rent and repairs on the property.

Within the last couple of years, the property managers would not rent property to anyone new once they left. As of most recently, there were only 8 homes left on the property.

The residents were given a notice two months ago that their lease was up and they would be able to stop paying for rent on Dec.12 and have to be out by Jan. 12th.

Everyone moved except for Trailer #17 who is currently the only trailer still standing. Those folks said they have nowhere to go and will not move. The property owner left their trailer standing and is going through the steps to properly evict them.

8 On Your Side arrived at the Pine Oak Mobile Home Park on Monday, to the scene of a man digging through rubble, alleging crews knocked down his home with his belongings still inside, including his insulin.

We since learned from the property manager that the man moved his things about but forgot the insulin in the fridge. The property owner said he’s happy to pay for the man to get new insulin.

A couple, Make and Sherry Jones, slept in their car last Monday night after the home they lived in for 3 years was torn down with little notice.

8 On Your Side witnessed many acts of kindness as people brought blankets, hats, gloves, food and water to help them. When we spoke with the property manager he said the Jones couple was evicted 7 months ago for not paying rent.

The property manager said he will pay for a month’s rent for anyone who was displaced that was up to date with their rent.

The notice stated in part:

“You are advised that your tenancy will not be renewed at the end of the present term. You will be expected to vacate the premises on or before January 12, 2020. In the event that you do not vacate the premises by said date, legal action may be taken in which you may be held liable for double rent, court costs and attorney’s fees.”

