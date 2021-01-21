Professional video-gamer, 25, hangs up controller over thumb injury

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto of the New York Subliners competes against the London Royal Ravens during day two of the Call of Duty League launch weekend at The Armory on January 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(NBC News) — A professional video-gamer aged just 25 is hanging up his controller and has announced his retirement, due to a thumb injury.

American Thomas Paparatto who goes by the name “ZooMaa,” was known for competing in “Call of Duty” — a best-selling warfare game series — and said in a heartfelt note Thursday that he would bow out for the “foreseeable future” due to a wrist and thumb injury.

“It breaks my heart to step away from a game I put my heart and soul into every single day for eight years,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the injury has returned making it really hard for me to compete at the highest level against some of the best players in the world. Playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore.”

