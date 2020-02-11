Problem Solvers Caucus urges bipartisan solutions

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After a highly divisive week in Washington, lawmakers in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus are urging a truce.

“If not now, when? If not us, who?” questioned Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich. “I’ll unite with anyone that wants to work together.”

He’s among 50 mostly moderate lawmakers who are part of the congressional caucus promising to offer passable solutions.

“There is no governing without Democrats and Republicans getting in a room together and hashing things out,” freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said. “This has indeed become one of the most productive 60 minutes of my week.”

The group says because of its efforts, legislation to help veterans, military widows and 9/11 victims, as well as to prevent animal cruelty, has made it to the president’s desk.

“At the end of the day, I do believe leadership wants to get something done,” Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who co-chairs the caucus, said.

He said the group is increasingly working with leadership in both the Democrat-led House of Representatives and Republican-controlled Senate.

“We’re not afraid of what we’re doing here,” he said.

Next on the group’s agenda: problems related to health care and infrastructure repair.

