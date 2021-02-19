Pressure mounts on Cuomo over COVID deaths at nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces mounting challenges to his leadership on the coronavirus pandemic as state lawmakers threaten to strip him of the power to issue emergency orders and federal investigators scrutinize his administration’s handling of nursing home data.

The U.S. Justice Department has been examining the governor’s coronavirus task force and trying to determine whether the state intentionally manipulated data regarding deaths in nursing homes.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for the governor said the administration was cooperating with the investigation.