Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Sunday briefing

News

by: NEXSTAR and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP/NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Sunday afternoon to update the country on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Eastern/ 4:45 p.m. Central. You can watch the full briefing live above.

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is hopeful of a deal later Sunday that could pass Congress quickly and get the program back up by midweek.

The proposed deal would add roughly $300 billion for the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The program has been swamped by businesses applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit last Thursday, leaving thousands of small companies in limbo. An additional $50 billion would be appropriated for disaster loans.

The global health crisis is taking a nasty political turn with tensions worsening between governments locked down to keep the coronavirus at bay and people yearning to restart stalled economies and forestall fears of a depression.

Protesters worrying about their livelihoods and bucking infringements on their freedom took to the streets in some places. A few countries were acting act to ease restrictions, but most of the world remains unified in insisting it’s much too early to take more aggressive steps.

In the United States, there was clear evidence of the mounting pressure. The Trump administration says parts of the country are ready to begin a gradual return to normalcy. Yet some state leaders say their response to the pandemic is hindered by a woefully inadequate federal response.

Washington state’s Democratic governor, Jay Inslee, even accused Trump of encouraging insubordination and “illegal activity” by goading on protesters who flouted shelter-in-place rules.

“To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can’t remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing,” Inslee told ABC’s “This Week.” He said it was ”dangerous because it can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives.”

Trump supporters in several states ignored social distancing and stay-at-home orders, gathering to demand that governors lift controls on public activity. The president has invoked their rallying cry, calling on several states with Democratic governors to “LIBERATE.”

Vice President Mike Pence sidestepped questions Sunday about why Trump seemed to be encouraging efforts to undermine preventive measures his own government has promoted. Inslee nonetheless likened Trump’s response to “schizophrenia.” Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, said it “just doesn’t make any sense.”

“We’re sending completely conflicting messages out to the governors and to the people, as if we should ignore federal policy and federal recommendations,” Hogan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Shutdowns that began in China in late January and spread globally have disrupted economic, social, cultural and religious life and plunged the world into a deep economic slump unseen since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs and millions more fear they’ll be next.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'"

Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop"

Mo Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mo Wells"

DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida cancels K-12 testing amid coronavirus outbreak, schools staying closed through April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida cancels K-12 testing amid coronavirus outbreak, schools staying closed through April 15"

Gov. DeSantis on why he made the decision to continue with distance learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis on why he made the decision to continue with distance learning"

HCPS Superintendent Addison Davis on e-learning being extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCPS Superintendent Addison Davis on e-learning being extended"

Florida to start naming nursing homes, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida to start naming nursing homes, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases"

Gov. DeSantis on nursing home information

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis on nursing home information"

DeSantis on numbers of positive cases relating to nursing homes and staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on numbers of positive cases relating to nursing homes and staff"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss