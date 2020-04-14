Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

News

by: Nexstar and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House’s coronavirus taskforce will hold a briefing Tuesday to update the country on the fight against COVID-19.

Trump used a portion of Monday’s briefing to reply to criticism his administration did not address the virus early enough.

Later, the president defended his statement the office of the presidency is the only entity with the authority to say when to reopen the country.

Trump claimed the “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus. But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it’s safe to begin a return to normal operations.

Trump would not offer specifics about the source of his asserted power, which he claimed, despite constitutional limitations, was absolute.

“When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said Monday at the White House. “The governors know that.”

The comments came not long after Democratic leaders in the Northeast and along the West Coast announced separate state compacts to coordinate their efforts to scale back stay-at-home orders or reopen businesses on their own timetables.

Anxious to put the crisis behind him, Trump has been discussing with senior aides how to roll back federal social distancing recommendations that expire at the end of the month.

While Trump has issued national recommendations advising people stay home, it has been governors and local leaders who have instituted mandatory restrictions, including shuttering schools and closing nonessential businesses. Some of those orders carry fines or other penalties, and in some jurisdictions they extend into the early summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds"

Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew"

'I just hope to save lives': New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just hope to save lives': New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients"

'I just hope to save lives' New Port Richey nurse headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just hope to save lives' New Port Richey nurse headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients"

Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony"

Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom"

Pinellas Co. leaders discuss beach closures & curfews amidst coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. leaders discuss beach closures & curfews amidst coronavirus pandemic"

Pinellas County leaders discuss beaches, curfews and mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County leaders discuss beaches, curfews and mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side"

Coronavirus: Tampa creates relief fund for small businesses, residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Tampa creates relief fund for small businesses, residents"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss