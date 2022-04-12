TAMPA (WFLA) President Biden aims to cut gasoline prices nearly a dime a gallon by temporarily waiving rules that restrict ethanol blending.

U.S gasoline is normally blended with 10 percent ethanol, but an emergency waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency will allow the sale of a 15 percent ethanol blend. A higher increase in ethanol is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15th as it’s said to create smog in hot temperatures.

8 on Your Side spoke to an automotive expert from Hillsborough County’s Erwin Technical College about the impact higher ethanol can have on vehicles.

“More ethanol is not a good thing, it’s a bad thing. Shelf life is very short, it causes deterioration to all the rubber parts of the engine,” Thomas Shindel, an automotive instructor said.

Shindel has worked in the automotive industry over thirty years and shared gas with a higher ethanol percentage evaporates faster.

“These engines weren’t designed for ethanol gas, the more ethanol you put in it, the more issues you’ll have down the road,” Shindel said.

Tampa Bay area drivers shared they want to see a decline in their weekly gas costs.

“If it lowers my gas prices, and it doesn’t affect my vehicle, I’ll go for it, but he’s got to do something,” said John Huff.

“My gasoline bill has gone up from 300-to-400 dollars a month to 800 a month, so it’s double,” said Phil Pulido.

