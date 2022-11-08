TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California, according to lottery officials.

The California Lottery announced the ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles.

“California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire!” the lotto tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers, 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10.

It’s not yet known who bought the winning ticket.

The game’s website says one $2 million winning ticket was sold in Florida, and $1 million winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Texas.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 9 with an estimated jackpot worth $20 million.

This story is developing and will be updated.