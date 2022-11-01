TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs after no one picked the lucky numbers in the latest drawing.

According to the game’s website, the numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and the Powerball was 13. The Power Play was 3X.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion, with a cash option of $497.3 million.

No one became a billionaire, but there were some winners.

The game’s website says $2 million winning tickets were sold in Florida, New York and Oklahoma, and $1 million winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas.

The next Powerball drawing — with a cash option to win $596.7 million — will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2.