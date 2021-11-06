Postcards addressed to dogs of domestic violence victim lands new charges on St. Pete man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man arrested for domestic violence is facing new charges for allegedly sending multiple postage cards addressed to dogs living with the victim, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Documents state Robert Conley, 56 of St. Petersburg, was originally arrested on charges of domestic violence in late 2020 and was later issued a restraining order.

New records allege Conley harassed the victim numerous times by sending three postcards addressed to the dogs currently in her care, in addition to texting and calling the victim’s cellphone dated at various times.

Conley was arrested Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of violation of pretrial release.

