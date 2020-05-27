1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical Storm Bertha forms near South Carolina Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Port Tampa Bay hosts hurricane preparedness exercise

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, Port Tampa Bay will host its 8th annual Hurricane Preparedness Tabletop Exercise.

Around 180 participants and agencies are signed up for the event which is one of many choreographed exercises to best prepare local agencies for all possible storm scenarios.

Attending agencies include the United States Coast Guard; Customs, Border and Protection; Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office; CSX Railroad; various tug companies; and port tenants, among others.

For the first time, the event will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s slated to begin at 8:30 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss