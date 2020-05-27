Port Tampa Bay hosts hurricane preparedness exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, Port Tampa Bay will host its 8th annual Hurricane Preparedness Tabletop Exercise.

Around 180 participants and agencies are signed up for the event which is one of many choreographed exercises to best prepare local agencies for all possible storm scenarios.

Attending agencies include the United States Coast Guard; Customs, Border and Protection; Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office; CSX Railroad; various tug companies; and port tenants, among others.

For the first time, the event will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s slated to begin at 8:30 a.m.

