Port Tampa Bay getting nearly $20M grant from USDOT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Port Tampa Bay will be getting nearly $20 million in federal funding, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Thursday.

“Port Tampa Bay in Florida will be awarded $19.9 million from @USDOT to improve Hooker’s Point container facility, adding much-needed capacity to keep commerce moving and allowing the region to GROW!” the president tweeted.

Port Tampa Bay in Florida will be awarded $19.9 million from @USDOT to improve Hooker’s Point container facility, adding much-needed capacity to keep commerce moving and allowing the region to GROW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

According to a news release from Port Tampa Bay, the grant was $19.8 million and part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant program. The program “recognizes innovative projects that improve our nation’s infrastructure in the critical areas where transportation networks intersect.”

Port Tampa Bay says it will use the money to expedite the construction of a new 1,300-foot berth and a 30-acre container yard. Port officials say that will benefit importers, exporters, manufacturers and other producers.

“This grant, combined with Port Tampa Bay and Florida’s investment, will provide long term-term benefits for the logistics supply chain as Florida’s population growth continues to grow,” Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson said in a statement. “I want to thank Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for awarding our port the INFRA grant so that we can continue to expand service to our community and region.”

