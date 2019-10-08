Popular free flue shot program at Hillsborough County schools ends

TAMPA (WFLA) — The popular program offering free flu shots to students within Hillsborough County school district has come to an end.

Hillsborough County school officials say the program became so popular, 40-80% of students at each school were signing up to receive the vaccine. The program was through third-party vendor Healthy Schools, according to the district.

“Last year we had some issues, because there was such a demand that the company wasn’t able to have enough staff to meet the need,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson Tanya Arja.

It’s disappointing for some parents who relied on the convenience of sending their kid to school to get vaccinated.

“I think convenience is always the most important for families with young children, so having it at the schools would be the most convenient,” said mom Haylie Katz.

There are options. The Florida Health Departments offers free vaccines to uninsured children under the age of 18. According to the Hillsborough County Health Department, people over the age of 18 will have to pay around $30.

The Health Department urges everyone to get vaccinated before Halloween, because that is when the season ramps up.

