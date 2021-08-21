Pop-up COVID vaccine site at Bucs Game Saturday comes at time of need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the country, there’s a push to get more people vaccinated here in the Bay Area.

Some organizations are getting creative to do their part, like going to sporting events. One such event was a pop-up vaccine site happening at Raymond James Stadium Saturday morning.

The COVID pop-up vaccine site is happening at the ‘Bucs Beach Area’ from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. That location is just off Tom McEwen Boulevard, it’s marked with Tiki huts, surfboards, and sun chairs.

The clinic comes at a time of need as the state of Florida has reached the 3 million mark for COVID-19 cases, since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health reports more than 150,000 new cases statewide in the past week.

Many of those are delta variant cases, but now there are new concerns about two other variants like Lambda and the B1-621 strain, which doctors are now tracking in the state of Florida.

The event is open to the public but please note, parking at Raymond James is not free for this event.