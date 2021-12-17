Pop Goes the Vet

News
Posted: / Updated:

Veterinary dermatologist Dr. Joya Griffin sees it all—from impacted earwax to oozing cysts to massive hair loss, as she investigates the largest organ in an animal’s body—the skin. Exhibiting extraordinary compassion and grit, there’s no case too mysterious or bizarre for this Kentucky-based doctor, as she works tirelessly to get her animal patients back to feeling their best. In addition to the unique cases and satisfying “pops,” the show also captures the fun antics and interactions between Dr. Joya and her staff of dedicated professionals, including the clinic’s first-year resident, Dr. Jeff Tinsley.

Dr. Joya can share clips from her new series and talk about some of the most common and bizarre veterinary dermatology cases she has encountered in her years of practice and on the series. Also, if you are planning to add a new pet to the house this holiday season, Dr. Joya can share tips and even the secret signs your pet may be trying to tell you something is wrong!

Dr. Joya Griffin is one of only a handful of Black animal dermatologists in the nation. While growing up in Ohio, Dr. Joya’s childhood dog, Gizmo, suffered from a severe skin allergy and was the stinkiest, saddest pet in the neighborhood. As a young veterinary student at Cornell University, she discovered that she could heal her pet, and others like it, with dermatology.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss