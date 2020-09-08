Polk Museum of Art reopens with biggest, most expensive exhibit in history

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – After five and a half long months, the Polk Museum of Art is reopening to the public today.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us some of the new exhibits to check out.

The Polk Museum of Art is welcoming guests back biggest and most expensive exhibition since its opening in 1966.

“Music and Dance In Painting of the Dutch Golden Age” features 27 mastered paintings from private collections in the Netherlands.

These magnificent works can only be seen in Lakeland for a limited time.

The museum is requiring masks, temperature checks and a few health survey questions.

Admission is free and you can schedule advanced online reservations for guaranteed entry.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Polk Museum of Art.